This week: As the enthusiasm for the New Year’s Resolutions start to become old hat, take time to shake it up, whether it’s a real “Thriller” in the form of a Michael Jackson impersonator, a funny play about the mafia or a not-so-happy opera that puts it all in perspective. It’s not as bad as it could be …
A tribute to Michael Jackson
2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Clearwater Saloon, 838 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, $15-$20
Danny Dash Andrews, “The World’s No. 1 Michael Jackson Tribute Artist,” performs two 90-minute shows — with a small intermission. The first show, at 2 p.m., is kid friendly. The 8 p.m. show is for the 21 and over crowd. Advance tickets are $15 ($20 at the door, though seating is limited). Andrews has been featured on “America’s Got Talent” and late-night TV talk shows, and has appeared with Lady Gaga, Latoya Jackson and Emmitt Smith. He performs hundreds of concerts each year, keeping Jackson’s spirit alive, including the moves that mirror those of the King of Pop.
‘Breaking Legs’ opens 2020 season at The Merc Playhouse
7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Jan. 16-18, 2 p.m. Jan. 19, The Merc Playhouse, 101 S. Glover St., Twisp, $18-$20, Jan. 16 performance by donation, mercplayhouse.org, brownpapertickets.com/event/4460256
See what happens when a professorial playwright seeks funding for his new play from a former student’s family members — who turn out to be minor Mafia godfathers. Things get more complicated when the daughter makes a play of her own. The doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Carolanne Steinebach directs this 2020 season opener. The other productions coming include “The Fantastic Mr. Fox” March 20-29, “Lungs” Sept. 25-Oct. 4, “The Nutcracker” Dec. 4-13 and “Mamma Mia” in May, presented with the Liberty Bell High School Drama Club. Season tickets are on sale through Jan. 19.
Festhalle introduces Adult Social Walking Program
7-9 a.m. Monday-Thursday, Leavenworth Festhalle, 1001 Front St., Leavenworth, free, 548-6789
Walk off the winter blues and get away from the kids at the same time. The city is opening the doors of the Leavenworth Festhalle for a self-propelled winter exercise program. Bring your smile and a pair of dry walking shoes and walk as many laps as you would like, a much easier stroll than braving the snowy sidewalks. Enter through the Front Street side door. No children allowed.
Wozzeck — The Met: Live in HD
9:55 a.m. Saturday, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $5-$22, icicle.org
The Live in HD performances of The Met continue after a break for the holidays. “Wozzeck” is Austrian composer Alban Berg’s expressionistic masterpiece that shows the life of World War I soldiers and townspeople in a small German town. It’s conducted Yannick Nézet-Séguin, with Peter Mattei as Wozzeck and Elza van den Heever as Marie. Hint: It’s not a happy story, but if you’re in the mood to put things in perspective, it might be an option. Or … wait until later offerings. Feb. 1: “Porgy and Bess,” George Gershwin’s modern masterpiece, is set for Feb. 1, followed by “Agrippina,” Handel’s tale of deception featuring mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, on Feb. 29.
Progressive Trivia Night begins at Hard Hat Winery
6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee, free, hardhatwinery.com
Hard Hat Winery’s 10-week trivia league starts tonight. Teams can have one to five players, with standings based on total points per team. Prizes are involved. Gather the troops, or go it alone. Teams can join after this week, but they will face an uphill battle.
