This week: Consider the bigger picture, from Mother Nature and mythical beings to science fiction heroes and words of inspiration that will help keep you on track this year.
Learn to recognize native plants and flowers
7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 9, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., free, wnps.org/events
Have you ever been on a trail and wondered what flower you were seeing? Don Schaechtel, the presenter at this month’s Wenatchee Chapter of the Native Plant Society meeting, will provide tips and tricks on how to use the online Washington Native Plant Society plant lists and other resources to zero in on the species you want to identify. With what you learn you will be ready to hit the trails in spring to try out your new skills.
Adult STEM Night: Light sabers and robots
6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, free, 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org
Grownups get a chance to play during this event hosted by the Wenatchee River Institute and the North Central Regional Library. Play Beat Saber, a virtual-reality rhythm game with light sabers — Jedi warriors to the rescue — and learn to program a Sphero robot, that behaves much like a remote control car, or, keeping with the theme, a mini R2D2 or BB-8. Beer and wine will be available for sale. No kids to add pressure, just an introduction to virtual reality and basic coding skills that might come in handy.
Ruby makes time for fans of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’
7 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Ruby Theater, 135 E. Woodin Ave. Chelan, rubytheatre.com, 682-5016
Chelan’s Historic Ruby Theatre continues its special schedule through Tuesday to make it easier for fans to check out “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” which is scheduled to run through Jan. 14 at the one-screen theater. The movie will be screened at 7 p.m. Thursday through Monday and at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday this week. Next week, the schedule returns to the usual — closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Inspirations Ceramics’ ‘Word of the Year’
6-8 p.m. Friday, Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe, 400 Ninth St., Wenatchee, $5 (plus tax) for class instruction, plus cost of pottery
Paint your inspirational “word of the year” on a piece of pottery. The hardest part might be picking the word that means the most to you — and your family. With the word in mind, show up at the class ready to paint. The class is open to all ages. Families can create something together or individually. Never fear, the staff will be there to provide some guidance on color schemes and more. Inspirations also has drinks and snacks to purchase including hot chocolate, ice cream, muffins and wine. If Friday doesn’t work, another session is set for 6-8 p.m. Monday.
Toast to Yeti’s freedom
Noon Saturday, top of the Liberator Express, Mission Ridge Resort, 7500 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee, free but lift ticket required, facebook.com/missionridgeyeti
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is overseeing the official ribbon cutting and ceremonial release of the region’s newest mythological art installation, “The Yeti.” The 11-foot metal sculpture was created by Wenatchee artists Kasey Koski, Zeb Polstelwait and Thad Brewer. Its current home is at the top of the Liberator Express at Mission Ridge. Where it goes from there remains to be seen. Midway Lodge is the scene for an informal toast to the reclusive creature following the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
— Nevonne McDaniels,
World staff