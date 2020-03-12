This week: Embrace your creative side.
Tree of life wire-sculpting class
Saturday 1-3 p.m., Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee
Crafters looking to get creative can learn how to make wire-sculpted trees. Rachel Courtney and Betsy Dudash will take participants through an entry-level workshop on using beads and wires.
Attendees are welcome to bring their own beads and are encouraged to sign up early. Seating is limited to 14 people; the course fee is $35.
Courtney is the owner of Pretty Nice Creations, a local crafting business. For more information, visit prettynicecreations.com/event.
Sip tea, make a watercolor masterpiece
Saturday, 4-5:30 p.m., Run of the River, 9308 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth
People can spend their Saturday afternoon with a glass of tea in one hand and a paintbrush in the other at Sip and Paint’s watercolor class in Leavenworth. Painters will have a chance to create a state postcard and a watercolor Bigfoot.
Teachers will cover basic, step-by-step techniques for painting with watercolor. No art experience is needed.
Registration is $30 at sipandpaint.org and includes all necessary art supplies. Free tea, coffee and cookies will be provided for attendees.
Cold Winter Nights finale
Saturday, 7 and 9 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee
Comedian Todd Barry, a jokesmith who has performed all over the country, will unleash his spicy humor for the season finale of the Numerica Performing Arts Center’s Cold Winter Nights comedy series.
Barry has performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and has voiced multiple parts in “Bob’s Burgers” TV show.
Opening for Barry is Portland-based comedian Katie Nguyen. Her work includes festival performances at Limestone, as well as opening for comedians such as Matt Braunger. She is also a comedy teacher at Deep End Theater and Portland Center Stage.
Tickets go for $22 and are available at numericapac.org.
The Gothard Sisters, contemporary Celtic trio
Friday, 7-10 p.m., Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth
The Gothard Sisters, a Pacific Northwest-based Celtic band, will bring to brogue to the Sleeping Lady campus for a pre-St. Patrick’s Day show. The sisters use a variety of instruments including the mandolin, octave violin and whistle to create their signature sound. They also perform choreographed Irish dance.
Adult tickets are $22, student tickets are $12, and youth 12 years of age and under are free. Visit icicle.org to purchase tickets.
Sons of Serendip
March 27, 7 p.m. Wenatchee High School, 1101 Millerdale Ave.
Vocal and instrumental quartet Sons of Serendip will perform at Wenatchee High School as part of the Wenatchee Community Concert series. The quartet competed as finalists on the “America’s Got Talent” TV show last year.
Their music is a blend of acoustic and pop with an orchestral interpretation. The musical group came together after “a series of serendipitous events” while attending graduate school at Boston University, according to the group’s biography.
The artists had been playing their instruments for decades before banding together in 2014. Their hope is that what they create, through music, will help improve the lives of other people.
For more information, visit wenatcheeconcerts.org.
— Luke Hollister, World staff