This week: Regenerate your creativity and caring spirit — sign up for an art class or two, share your prose, check out a documentary or go have a great time listening to some fun music and take in a little culture, just because you can.
Rosie Flores Band
8-10 p.m. Friday, The Vogue, 117 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, by donation, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Singer/songwriter Rosie Flores, with 11 solo albums to her credit, brings her rockabilly, honky tonk sound to The Vogue Friday with the help of local musicians led by Paul Cowie. Flores, who lives in Austin, Texas, has toured the U.S., Europe, Asia and Australia. She was part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s tribute to Chuck Berry in 2012. She has appeared on “Austin City Limits” and “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” She also had a cameo in the 1993 film “The Thing Called Love.”
‘Bird of Prey’
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., wenatcheevalleymuseum.org
The museum’s Environmental Film and Speaker Series continues, following wildlife cinematographer Neil Rettig. He accomplished his original assignment to find and film the rarest of raptors — the Great Philippine Eagle — capturing the first-ever recorded images of this bird in the wild. Decades later, he returns to the jungle on a grueling expedition to film a pair of eagles as they attempt to raise a newborn chick. The event includes a no-host bar, free popcorn and treats.
Yaymaker’s Paint Nite ‘Autumn Lookout’
2-4 p.m. Sunday, Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee, $35, yamaker.com
Unleash your inner artist with Yaymaker host artist Kmbris Bond as she leads participants in the creation of a masterpiece. At last glance, tickets were getting scarce for Sunday’s event, but never fear. Other classes are coming, including the “The Red Barn” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Inna’s Cuisine in Wenatchee. For a look at other options, go to the yaymaker.com.
Inspiring Stories: Jennifer Bushong
5:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Julie Aynn Photography, 15 Palouse St., #103, Wenatchee, free, julieaynnphotography.com/
Meet Jennifer Bushong, Town Toyota Center’s vice president of marketing, and hear her inspirational story and message “How to get the ‘yes’ in your life.” The presentation is part of the ongoing series hosted by Julie Aynn Photography sharing the business and personal journeys of successful Wenatchee women. Seating is limited. To reserve space, visit julieaynnphotography.com/. The series will skip December, but picks up again Jan. 17, featuring Debbie Smith, owner of Express Employment.
Open Mic Night on Tuesdays
6 p.m. Tuesdays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, 11 Palouse St., Wenatchee
Poetry, spoken word, short stories and music. If you want to step up to the microphone to share your talent, Tuesdays are the new day at Ye Olde Bookshoppe, a change from previously slated Mondays. The book store also offers palm and tarot readings from 5 to 8 p.m Fridays.
Kimo Muraki
7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, McGlinn’s Public House, 111 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, free
Hailing from Seattle, Kimo Muraki brings his electro-psych-pop and psych-folk sound to Wenatchee for two nights running. He has spent his professional life as a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, composer, arranger, private instructor, actor, live and studio musician, actively recording for major labels and independent artists as a member of the Musicians’ Association of Seattle. He has been involved with Super Sonic Soul Pimps, Fences, The Maldives and Shaprece, among others, and is a founding member of Marmalade. For details, go to kimomuraki.com.