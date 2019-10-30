This week: Halloween has arrived! Finally. Here are a couple more ideas for the big night with opportunities for good deeds, and then get ready to work off all that trick-or-treat bounty or imbibing with music, drama, discussion and a field trip.
Trick-or-Treating in the Pioneer Village
- 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Cashmere Museum & Pioneer Village, 600 Cotlets Way, Cashmere, 782-3230, cashmeremuseum.org
Combine a history lesson with Halloween hijinx and tour the museum’s pioneer cabins, decorated for the occasion and staffed by business and community members handing out candy. Games and crafts are included. Admission to the event is a donation of canned food for the Cashmere Food Bank. “Because the event is early in the afternoon, it is a perfect place to start with kids and does not compete with any downtown events,” said Lexie Palmer-Gapper, the museum’s director. “It will have a fun and festive atmosphere, so nothing too scary for little ones, and we also welcome teenagers and adults — as long as they are in costume!”
‘Frankenstein’
- 7 p.m. Thursday, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $7-$15, 548-6347
National Theater’s 2001 stage production of “Frankenstein” is on the big screen at the Snowy Owl Theater, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller.
Ken Stringfellow performs solo
- 7 p.m. Sunday, RadarStation, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $25-$75, radarstationart.com, wwrld.us/30V1XkH
Founding member of The Posies goes solo, bringing his 30-plus year career as a musician, songwriter and producer to the venue, focusing on his voice, his guitar and the piano — complete with a stream-of-(sub)consciousness humor and anecdotes.
Gay 101 — An Introduction
- 4:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, YWCA NCW, 212 First St., Wenatchee, free, pre-registration required, 662-3531
YWCA NCW is offering a workshop on LGBTQ justice and equity in the new Women’s Empowerment Center. Learn about The Stonewall Riots, notable public figures, LGBTQ acronyms and terms, coming out, power and privilege, intro to trans issues and ally ship. The workshop is free and a light dinner is provided. For details, got to wwrld.us/2Wq01QP.
Tricky students ask for canned food
- 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Wenatchee neighborhoods far and wide
The Wenatchee High School Leadership Class students will be out on Halloween night with their turn-the-tables on trick-or-treating event. Instead of candy, students will be knocking on doors in Wenatchee neighborhoods asking for canned food and nonperishables for the school’s Panther House, a food bank available to students.
Wenatchee Beaver Project Field Trip
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, $28-$35, wenatcheeriverinstitute.org
Learn about the Wenatchee Beaver Project, set up a mock beaver trap, see where trapped beavers are held and cared for prior to relocation and visit several Leavenworth-area locations where nuisance beavers have been moved during the past two years. The field trip and presentation is led by Cody Gillin, project manager for Trout Unlimited. Bring snacks and water, and dress for inclement weather. Transportation is available via WRI Otter Van, along with a small amount of carpooling if necessary. Register through the website.
Pray for Snow Concert
- 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Arlberg Sports parking lot, 25 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $15-$20, wrld.us/2qBu10a
For the sixth year running, Mission Ridge presents a Pray For Snow Concert as the official kick-off to the winter season. The 21-plus event includes music from The Brass Monkeys, Buzz Brump and Tallest Of Trees, food and drinks provided by Mission Ridge’s Ka Wham Cafe and a beer garden with favorite local breweries. This is a 21-plus event. Proceeds from this year’s beer garden support Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, Badger Mountain Ski Hill, Echo Valley Ski Area.
— Nevonne McDaniels,
World staff