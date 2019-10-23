This week: Halloween is near, but not all the events are scary. Sometimes, they’re just fun … It’s hard to beat comic books, a petting zoo, pumpkin patch and a costume contest. For those wanting to focus on something else for a while, talk to an author, head out to a play or enjoy dinner and drama at the same time.
Memoir-writing workshop with Eleanor Deckert
2 p.m. Saturday, Encouraging Words, 529 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, free, but space is limited, call 664-3250 to reserve a spot
Eleanor Deckert wrote her first book, “10 Days in December” about her and her husband’s first winter on the homestead in Western Canada where they moved after marrying in 1978. She has since written three more books, covering January, February and March, with plans to cover the rest of the year. In the meantime, she will share some of what she’s learned about the memoir-writing process. Participants might want to bring pen and paper for the workshop.
Deckert also will be signing books from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Murder mystery game at The Alchemist’s Phrontistery
7 p.m. Friday, The Alchemist’s Phrontistery, 749 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee, $75, 509-289-9194
Enjoy a three-course dinner while participating in an “immersive” murder mystery game. Participants become one of the characters, complete with a backstory, including a costume.
Cashmere High School’s “The Miracle Worker”
7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Cashmere Middle School Auditorium, 300 Tigner Ave., Cashmere, $5-$8, available only at the door, 782-2914
Cashmere High School’s drama productions are always worth checking out. Under the direction of Susan Gubsch, this fall’s production is "The Miracle Worker,” based on the true story of Helen Keller, a blind and deaf girl who learned to speak. The three-act play focuses on the tumultuous relationship between Helen and her mentor, Anne Sullivan, incorporating elements of conflict in the Keller family fueled by Helen's impairment. The cast includes Lucy Powers as Helen Keller and Gabby Kennedy as Anne Sullivan. Other cast members include Maria Equihuat, Ethan Goode, Ani Hartwich, Faith Kruse, Katherine Lopez, Trevor Link, Angelina Napoles, Isaac Peyton, Mariah Rankin, Lynn Reyna and Korbyn Smith.
Galaxy Comics hosts Halloween Comic Fest
Noon-4 p.m. Saturday and noon-5:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Galaxy Comics, 1720 Fifth St., Suite D, Wenatchee (corner of Fifth and Western), Wenatchee, free
This is the eighth year for Galaxy Comics’ Halloween Comic Fest, which includes giving away comic books to those who appreciate them most. No age limit, no purchase or costumes required. Special Halloween issues of Spider-Man, Underdog, Pokemon, Iron Man, Archie, Superhero Girls, Sonic The Hedgehog and Star Wars are included.
Nova Bar’s Halloween Party
8 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Nova Bar, 212 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, no cover, 888-3445
What could be more fun than dancing to tunes selected by DJ Morgan? A costume contest with cash prizes, of course. Time to consult Pinterest for a few ideas.
Spooky Petting Zoo and 4H membership drive
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Coastal Farm & Ranch, 260 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee, 886-1560
See cute animals made even cuter with Halloween costumes at the Spooky Petting Zoo put together by Gone Country 4-H Club and WSU Extension. For those with kids, it’s a family-friendly opportunity to learn about animals and how to become a 4-H member or volunteer — even if you don’t have animals. The event also includes a barbecue hot dog fundraiser with all proceeds going to 4-H programming.
Pumpkin Fall Festival
1-3 p.m. Sunday, Mountain Springs Lodge, 19115 Chiwawa Loop Road, Plain, $7, 763-2713, mtsprings.com
Carve out some time to search for the perfect pumpkin, wind your way through a hay maze, enjoy some harvest carnival games and the caramel apple station.