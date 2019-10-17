This week: Enjoy great music with old friends, make a few new friends, discover secrets, step a little closer to the darkside and explore what’s still to come.
Washington on Wheels: Odd and Innovative Transportation Ideas
6 p.m. Thursday, Leavenworth Public Library, 700 Highway 2, Leavenworth, free., ncrl.org
From canoe journeys to flying cars, explore the history and culture of travel in Washington state with author and broadcaster Harriet Baskas. She will take audiences on a tour of notable highlights of state transportation history, examining not only how we get around, but why we travel and where we might be going next. Audiences are invited to share stories of migration, memories of first flights and unforgettable car trips, and consider the future of transportation.
Baskas has served as general manager of three Pacific Northwest radio stations, and has created award-winning radio for NPR. She currently writes about airports, travel and museums for outlets that include NBC News, CNBC and USA Today.
Ivan & Alyosha
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $22, numericapac.org
The five-member folk-pop, indie rock band from Seattle bring their music to the Numerica Performing Arts Center stage that has been transformed into an intimate, black box concert experience, with the performers and audience sharing the stage.
The band, which took its name from two characters in Dostoevsky’s “The Brothers Karamazov,” has grown from the original duo of Tim Wilson and Ryan Carbary, adding Tim’s brother, Pete, and Tim Kim, then drummer Cole Mauro for their sophomore Dualtone Records album, “It’s All Just Pretend.” NPR Music praised their “Beatles-esque pop harmonies and sweet melodies.”
Leavenworth folk singer Beth Whitney is doing the warm up for the main event.
Friends of the PAC Variety Show
7:30 p.m. Friday, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, free, numericapac.org
Join your friends and neighbors as they share musical skills and comedic timing, tell tall tales and a host of other talents at this open-mic styled show. It’s being put on by Friends of the PAC and held on the Numerica Performing Arts Center stage in an intimate Black Box setting. And it’s all free. The bar opens at 7:30 p.m. The main event will follow.
“We’d love for people to come and watch,” said Alex Haley, PAC interim executive director. “It is what we call a ‘friendraiser’ more than a fundraiser. If this works out well, we would probably do more in the future.”
The acts are 3 to 10 minutes, perfect for musicians, comedians, spoken word artists, storytellers or anything else you can think of, though it is a free event, open to all ages, so performers are asked to keep it family friendly.
‘Embrace the Squeeze’ Tipsy Talk
8 p.m. Oct. 24, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 900 Front St., Suite C, Leavenworth, 818-3373
Breast cancer survivors Pam Brulotte and Lori Vandenbrink share their stories with playful wit and a glass of 1 in 8 IPA. Proceeds benefit Think Pink, which provides free mammograms for local women during the month of October. For information, go to cascade medicalfoundation.org.
The 509s
7-10 p.m. Friday, Badger Mountain Brewing, Wenatchee, 888-2234
Formerly known as Velvet Elvis, The 509s are the long-running collaboration of Mike Bills on guitar and vocals, and Joe Guimond on bass and vocals, with Aaron Parrott joining them on drums. The band delivers an upbeat, danceable mix of classics from across the past 50 years.
True to their name, the 509s roam the length and breadth of North Central Washington to bring good times and great tunes.
Palm & Tarot readings
5-8 p.m. Friday, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, 11 Palouse St., Wenatchee
Think about it. When would the timing be better?
Wells House Nooks & Crannies Tour
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Wells House, Wenatchee Valley College, 1300 Fifth St., Wenatchee, $10 per person or $25 per family, wenatcheevalleymuseum.org, 888-6240
A castle turret, laundry chutes, sleeping porches and other mysteries are explored in this fun tour of the Cobblestone Castle, a mansion built in 1909 by W.T. Clark that eventually became the women’s dormitory of the Wenatchee Valley Junior College. Get an exclusive tour of the historic home including floors usually off-limits to the public. Small group tours will be conducted every hour.
Haunted Museum
6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, 29-31, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, $12-$15, wenatcheevalleymuseum.org
A maze of horrors is in store for those who dare. Friday is opening night. See scary and thrilling creatures and special effects in a maze of horrors through the usually off-limits parts of the museum — loading dock entrances, back stairways and … the basement.
— Nevonne McDaniels,
World staff