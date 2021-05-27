Painters looking for a new project can soon sign up for the Two Rivers Gallery annual Plein Air Paint Out event beginning June 5.
The outdoor painting event is a weeklong competition, with this year’s theme centered on Apple Blossom events. That means painters must theme their work around an Apple Blossom Festival event in some form.
Two Rivers will award $200 for the first place winner, $100 for second and $50 for third. Winning art pieces selected on June 13 then get a chance to shine during a gallery exhibit through July 1.
Those interested in signing up must bring their paper or canvas to the gallery, 102 N. Columbia, to be stamped from 10-11 a.m. June 5. The contest entry fee is $20.
For information go to 2riversgallery.org.