CASHMERE

Pioneer Village and Gift Shop reopens

Cashmere's popular Pioneer Village and Gift Shop opened Wednesday. The museum itself will remain closed, according to a newsletter by Museum Director Lexie Palmer-Gapper.

Once inside, visitors can follow a specific path through the village, wrote Palmer-Gapper.

Large groups, such as families, must stagger their entry time to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. Face masks are required.

The Village and Gift Shop will operate on a Wednesday to Sunday schedule, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission rates are the same as before, costing $8 for an individual ticket, $7 for seniors and $5 for students.

For more information, visit cashmeremuseum.org.

Join the online forum

Luke Hollister: 665-1172

hollister@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @lukeholli