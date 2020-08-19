CASHMERE
Pioneer Village and Gift Shop reopens
Cashmere's popular Pioneer Village and Gift Shop opened Wednesday. The museum itself will remain closed, according to a newsletter by Museum Director Lexie Palmer-Gapper.
Once inside, visitors can follow a specific path through the village, wrote Palmer-Gapper.
Large groups, such as families, must stagger their entry time to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. Face masks are required.
The Village and Gift Shop will operate on a Wednesday to Sunday schedule, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission rates are the same as before, costing $8 for an individual ticket, $7 for seniors and $5 for students.
For more information, visit cashmeremuseum.org.