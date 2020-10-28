ELLENSBURG — Living paintings are the theme of the Central Theatre Ensemble’s next show on the Central Washington University campus in Ellensburg. These paintings — also known as actors — will come alive in the form of Edgar Allan Poe’s texts.
Those who attend “The Tell-Tale Gaze” will stroll around the exterior of McConnell Hall in small, physically distanced groups while viewing each living painting, according to a Central Washington University news release. Performers will not be working off of a script.
The theater department is using doorways, offices and windows as the “picture frame” for the performances, according to the release.
Tickers can be purchased online at cwu.edu/theatre/current-productions. Pricing is $5 for students and $12 for general admission.
Performances are on Oct. 29-31 and Nov. 5-7. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.