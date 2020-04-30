Local cartoonist Dan McConnell is giving virtual cartooning classes on his YouTube channel.
McConnell, who lives near Cashmere, is a member of the National Cartoonists Society. His portfolio includes a regular “Then & NOW” comic strip for Wenatchee’s Good Life magazine and the occasional political cartoon for The Wenatchee World.
His YouTube channel focuses on cartooning basics with a series of videos ranging from 10 minutes to 20 minutes.
You can view the first of McConnell’s four Cartooning 101 videos at wwrld.us/cartooning.