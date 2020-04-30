Cartooning 101 with Dan McConnell

In this YouTube screengrab, cartoonist Dan McConnell teaches basic cartooning skills.

 Provided photo

Local cartoonist Dan McConnell is giving virtual cartooning classes on his YouTube channel.

McConnell, who lives near Cashmere, is a member of the National Cartoonists Society. His portfolio includes a regular “Then & NOW” comic strip for Wenatchee’s Good Life magazine and the occasional political cartoon for The Wenatchee World.

His YouTube channel focuses on cartooning basics with a series of videos ranging from 10 minutes to 20 minutes.

You can view the first of McConnell’s four Cartooning 101 videos at wwrld.us/cartooning.