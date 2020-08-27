Wenatchee
Workshop to teach immersive writing, worldbuilding
Write on the River will host a virtual Zoom workshop next week on immersive writing with a focus on worldbuilding. Students can expect to learn new forms of wordsmithery from local author and course teacher Cat Rambo.
The workshop — Dreamspinning: Creating Immersive Worlds in Science Fiction and Fantasy — is designed to help writers craft settings, objects, culture and “random delights.”
Rambo will show class participants how to create dreamy environments that quickly immerse readers, keeping them from “waking up.”
The workshop will go live Sept. 5, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Signing up costs $12 for Write On the River members and $25 for nonmembers. Information on the course can be found at writeontheriver.org.
— Luke Hollister, World staff