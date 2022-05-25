Students enrolled in a pair of acting classes at Wenatchee Valley College will hit the stage next week to perform scenes from comedies, dramas, tragedies and absurdia.
The performances are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday from 7 to 8:15 p.m. in the Wells Hall Theater on the WVC campus. It is free admission with parking available in the Nelson Street parking lot on the Ninth Street side of campus.
Theater classes and shows are making a comeback at WVC, said theater department chair S. Henry Hattick in a press release.
"We're building a whole theater program at WVC, beginning this quarter with Acting 165 and 265," Hattick said in the release. " ... This summer, the theater will be getting new lights and a real facelift and soon the theater in Wells Hall will be a performance space we can all be proud of ... and in the fall we hope to have four theater classes filled with students."
