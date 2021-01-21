Wenatchee
Paint a pet, support homeless animals
Class with a Glass will host a series of animal-themed painting workshops to raise money for the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. The first virtual Paws & Paint class is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Instructor Nancy Barrett will lead attendees through painting a snow scene with animals in it. Barret, in a press release, describes the class as a “creative outlet for pet lovers.”
This workshop fundraiser will be held on a quarterly basis throughout 2021, according to the release.
Those interested in attending the $30 class can sign up at classwithaglass.com. Half of the proceeds go to the Humane Society.
— Luke Hollister, World staff