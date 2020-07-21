Wenatchee
Dabble in a new flavor paring with tasting class
The wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center will host a virtual olive oil tasting event Thursday evening as a part of its “Made in Wenatchee” class series. D'Olivo shop owner Bruce Hosfeld will lead the flavor journey.
Attendees can expect to learn about oil-and-vinegar pairings after picking up a selection of oils from D’Olivo in Wenatchee. Flavors combos to be dabbled in include strawberry and peach balsamics mixed with lemon and basil olive oils.
The $32 event tickets include six 60-milliliter bottles of olive oil from the shop.
Those interested in taking the class can sign up at wenatcheevalleymuseum.org. The course runs from 7 to 7:45 p.m. and can be accessed via Zoom.
— Luke Hollister, World staff