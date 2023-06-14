CHELAN — Chelan is expecting more people this year than the approximately 500 people who attended Chelan Pride last year, according to the pride committee. The second annual event is from 12-7 p.m. Saturday at Chelan Riverwalk Park, 117 E. Wapato Ave.
“We saw a need and decided to fill a need. So last year there was a religious organization that was holding a town hall with information about LGBTQ people, and in their words, the dangers of the queer culture in today’s day and age,” said Jenna Navin, president of Chelan Pride. “We wanted people to know that this community is peaceful and loving and this is our home, too."
She said the LGBTQ+ community in Chelan is “pretty tight knit. We know each other. We are a family and that goes with any queer community in any location. We find each other and support each other.”
The non-alcoholic event with vendors in the park is geared to be family-friendly with a youth area and activities.
However, an adult-only wine tour called “Pour Out the Love” is Sunday with the purchase of a button for $10. Participating wineries include Siren Song Wines Vineyard Estate and Winery, Lagriōth Winery at Chelan Valley Farms, Cairdeas Winery, Rocky Pond Estate Winery, Hard Row to Hoe Vineyards, Mellisoni Vineyards and Fielding Hills Winery.
Food trucks at the park Saturday are serving from Burch Mountain BBQ, Dooley Dogs and possibly Scoops. The downtown restaurants are within walking distance.
Two live bands from Chelan will perform, including Loose Change, with classic rock ‘n’ roll hits, and The Timely Tragedy, an alternative band.
Many of the attendees are allies or supporters of the LGBTQ+ community.
“I’m so proud of our little town! Just the growth from last year to this year, the support and outpour of love has been wonderful,” Navin said.
