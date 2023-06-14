Chelan Pride 2022

A rainbow in Riverwalk Park is a popular backdrop for photos at the first Chelan Pride in 2022. Here, people hold signs for LGBTQ awareness.

CHELAN — Chelan is expecting more people this year than the approximately 500 people who attended Chelan Pride last year, according to the pride committee. The second annual event is from 12-7 p.m. Saturday at Chelan Riverwalk Park, 117 E. Wapato Ave.

“We saw a need and decided to fill a need. So last year there was a religious organization that was holding a town hall with information about LGBTQ people, and in their words, the dangers of the queer culture in today’s day and age,” said Jenna Navin, president of Chelan Pride. “We wanted people to know that this community is peaceful and loving and this is our home, too."



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

