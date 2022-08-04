MANSON — The 15th annual Chelan to Africa Benefit Concert is at 6 p.m. Saturday at Benson Vineyards Estate Winery, 754 Winesap Ave. near Manson.
Tickets are $75 for general admission or $600 for a table of 8 and include a light buffet dinner from Two Chefs Catering, one drink ticket from Benson and live entertainment by the Kevin Jones Band.
Silent and live auction items, a paddle raise and a pop-the-cork event will raise funds to build a school in Africa. A portion of proceeds to go to Thrive to help support children in the Chelan Valley to be healthy and reach their full potential. Tickets are on sale online at wwrld.us/ChelantoAfrica.
The Chelan to Africa team is a grassroots group of volunteers working to make a difference for a population of vulnerable children halfway across the world. They join with Tiny Lives Foundation to help in a remote area where with the ravages of HIV/AIDS, drought and the toil of subsistence living, it is not a given that children will make it to their fifth birthday.
Tiny Lives Foundation is a grassroots organization started in 2004 by a Peace Corp volunteer to help more than 2,600 children with a program that employs, trains and empowers local villagers in Lesotho, Africa. See thetinylivesfoundation.org for more information about the group.
The goal is to fundraise $10,000 to build a 2-room schoolhouse for the village of Phuta, where there is no school. TLF will also support the teacher’s salary and help provide food to the school so children get nutritious meals.
Some TLF board members who are also experts on the Lesotho region are traveling to the Chelan Valley join in person at the fundraiser concert.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone