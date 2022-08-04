Purchase Access

MANSON — The 15th annual Chelan to Africa Benefit Concert is at 6 p.m. Saturday at Benson Vineyards Estate Winery, 754 Winesap Ave. near Manson.

Tickets are $75 for general admission or $600 for a table of 8 and include a light buffet dinner from Two Chefs Catering, one drink ticket from Benson and live entertainment by the Kevin Jones Band.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

