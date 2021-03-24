Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe is starting a new children’s program, Paint Me A Story, bringing local guest readers to bi-weekly workshops.
The first class in the series is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. Ann Folden, a local banker, will read children a book about saving money during storytime. Ages 3-12 are invited to the class.
Saturday’s art project is to paint a narwhal bank. The class will also be livestreamed for anyone who wants to attend remotely. Packaged art supplies can be provided in advance.
Guests booked for future classes include police officers, local business owners, firefighters and teachers.
“The whole idea is to bring the community together,” said cafe owner Jennifer Curtin. The classes are made to create a safe and fun place for children to connect with one another.
Both in-studio and at-home courses for Saturday’s class cost $24.47. Funding is available for children who would otherwise not be able to participate.
More information on the class can be found at inspirationsceramic.com.