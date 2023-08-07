230228-go-benefitconcert 04.JPG
Buy Now

The Leavenworth Village Voices sing "Frieden Zur Welt" (Peace to the World) at Columbia Chorale's Invitational Benefits Concert in February at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Wenatchee.

LEAVENWORTH — The Leavenworth Village Voices choir will host a picnic to reunite the group and attract new members. 

Any interested singer is welcome for the season opener picnic, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at Lions Club Park, 696 Highway 2, Leavenworth.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?