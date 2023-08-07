LEAVENWORTH — The Leavenworth Village Voices choir will host a picnic to reunite the group and attract new members.
Any interested singer is welcome for the season opener picnic, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at Lions Club Park, 696 Highway 2, Leavenworth.
After attending a concert at Snowy Owl Theater in 2021, Jennifer Jett-Cunningham said she saw a group of 20 choir members sing (in masks) and thought they sounded great. She replied to a survey with interest in joining and board president Allison Bergstrom reached out to get her involved.
As a music major in college and a singer since junior high with voice lessons in high school and experience with choirs, it was natural for Jett-Cunningham to join the Leavenworth Village Voices as a way to connect to the community after moving to town, she said.
“We have a great director (Mindy Wall). It feels obvious in a way to be part of the community and it feels like a little family — something very nurturing about that. Join the choir and boom, you’re in!,” Jett-Cunningham said.
The choir, which formed 41 years ago in 1982 for the Christmas season, is open to anyone who wants to join. Rehearsals are two hours on Monday nights, 7-9 p.m.
“Start with nice vocal warmups and at the beginning you break down parts and talk about the outline for the concerts. Once you get to December, things get busy with so many opportunities, especially here, to sing,” Jett–Cunningham said.
Last season, Leavenworth Village Voices performed at Snowy Owl Theater, and returns to the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts venue this year at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10.
“It’s wonderful acoustically, a great size theater and beautiful location, but we hope for fuller audiences,” Jett-Cunningham said.
The choir also sings at nursing homes: last year at Mountain Meadows Senior Living Campus in Leavenworth and Epledalen Retirement and Assisted Living in Cashmere.
“For sure, it wouldn’t be Christmas without choral music, at least for me, it’s true for lots of people. When we sing Christmas carols in the downtown, people are wanting that, are expecting it,” Jett-Cunningham said.
Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213
World staff writer
