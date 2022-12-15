WENATCHEE – A Christmas choir with Bavarian flair from Leavenworth is celebrating its 40th season and performing at Numerica Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, with guest musical artists.

The other Leavenworth-based musical artists include regular collaborators The Bavarian Brass Band; BOSAYA, a Russian-born singer and her guitarist husband; and Corbin Welter and Eric Link, with their original arrangements of Christmas songs.



