WENATCHEE — A lighthearted and commercial all-ages circus show, “A Night Out in Vegas,” goes up at Numerica Performing Arts Center along with Seattle’s dance crew Massive Monkees.
“Circus and dance are a perfect fit,” said Valentina Zackrone, founding artistic director of Quatrefoil Cirque, about the collaboration with Massive Monkees. “Something magical happens when artists from different disciplines come together: fusion and opportunity.”
Each act is a tribute to a show on the Vegas strip or a legendary headliner, such as Abigail Leong’s homage to the Cirque du Soleil show “Luzia.” The Quatrefoil Cirque has almost every discipline of aerial apparatus represented, including professional artists on aerial silks, hoops, chains, ropes, straps, hammocks and more.
Zackrone, who has a 26-foot outdoor aerial rig at home in Orondo to train on, said she invited circus professionals over to “help friends stay sharp, stay in the business” during the pandemic.
Zackrone’s long-term vision is to build a circus center on the Columbia River. As an aerial gymnastics coach for years, she said she is “committed to raising the next champion in an area with so much talent to offer,” such as Apple Valley Gymnastics, Wenatchee Youth Circus and Fabulous Feet Dance Studio.
