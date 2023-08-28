WENATCHEE — The September programming at art studio and event space, Class with a Glass, includes an art and choir camp for homeschoolers, Saturday afternoon craft stations for families, and the general “sip and paint” classes for all ages.
Up to 20 homeschool families can register for the Homeschool Art & Youth Choir combo 12-session series, which runs from Sept. 11 to Oct. 13, on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Class with a Glass, 134 N. Mission St., Wenatchee. Registration is $240 at classwithaglass.com.
“We will use many different art mediums, including acrylic and watercolor paints, clay, textiles and recycled objects during the series,” said owner and instructor Nancy Barrett.
Voice teacher Carrie Grosch said she will teach “basics, such as dynamics, tempo, harmony, phrasing, cues, blending, projection and breath work” in the choir class to homeschool students. The young artists will share their creativity at an art gallery showcase and choral concert on Oct. 18.
The art studio space will also open to families for arts and crafts projects on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Rather than an instructor leading the whole class, projects will be self-directed and vary in complexity, materials and themes.
Each crafter can hold their spot for $50, payable online, choose their project from a menu of craft options and pay the remaining fee at the class.
Class with a Glass has a “buffet” of mixed media collage supplies, including magazine cutouts, stickers, decorative papers, buttons, ribbons and more. Acrylic paints can be used to create designs on various surfaces, such as tiles, canvas, rocks, wood, tote bags, trucker hats and figurines.
The general sessions at the sip and paint art studio, which has a bar serving local beer, wine, cider and non-alcoholic beverages, are typically 6:30-9:30 p.m. for $48 per person.
The classes are beginner-friendly. Upcoming acrylic paintings include “Scenic View” on Sept. 9, “Autumn Pet Pals” on Sept. 23, and “Owlfully Cute!” on Sept. 29. at the studio.
Off-site sip and paint classes will be at Rocky Pond Winery on Aug. 29, Horan Estates Winery tasting room Sept. 19 and Wenatchee Valley Brewing Co. on Sept. 20.
