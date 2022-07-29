WENATCHEE — Class with a Glass is bringing beginner painters and pet owners together this summer.
The art studio is offering two “Paint your Pet” workshops for teens and adults in August at its 134 N. Mission St. location. Each workshop is a series of three classes. The first series of workshops will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 2-4 while the second till take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 4, 11 and 18.
Participants will learn basic painting skills, including the grid method, basic color theory, blending techniques and brush care. Then, they’ll recreate a photo of their pet using acrylic paints. Each participant will receive a set of five brushes to use during the workshop and to take home afterward.
The workshop series costs $150 per person. Each participant will receive a new, five-piece brush set to use during class, and to take home for their next art project.
Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
