PaintYourPet.jpg

Class with a Glass is offering two “Paint your Pet” workshop series in August.

WENATCHEE — Class with a Glass is bringing beginner painters and pet owners together this summer.

The art studio is offering two “Paint your Pet” workshops for teens and adults in August at its 134 N. Mission St. location. Each workshop is a series of three classes. The first series of workshops will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 2-4 while the second till take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 4, 11 and 18.



Trent Brown: (509) 661-5216

t.brown@wentacheeworld.com or

on Twitter @trent_br0wn

Intern Reporter

Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.

