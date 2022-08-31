Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery features a new double exhibit with paintings by Kassandra Howk and John Vitale. The exhibit opens Friday and continues through Sept. 24.

There is a First Friday reception from noon to 9 p.m. at the gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave. Standard gallery hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

