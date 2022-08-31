Artist Kassandra Howk is one of two featured artists whose work will be displayed at Collapse Gallery in downtown Wenatchee during September. The Tacoma-based painter said her work represents "the different ways we find hope and beauty around us."
Provided photo/Collapse
Portland-based artist John Vitale will have his art displayed at Collapse Gallery in downtown Wenatchee during September, with a reception on First Friday.
WENATCHEE — Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery features a new double exhibit with paintings by Kassandra Howk and John Vitale. The exhibit opens Friday and continues through Sept. 24.
There is a First Friday reception from noon to 9 p.m. at the gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave. Standard gallery hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Howk is a self-taught artist based in Tacoma. She started her painting career in 2014 in Berlin, mostly working on album art with musicians. After retiring from the fashion industry, she transitioned into being a full-time artist. She is married to Eric Howk of the band Portugal. The Man.
“This collection is based off all the nuances in life and how the light can cut through in unexpected ways," Kassandra Howk said in a press release. "I wanted to capture that emotion, whether it’s something seen or experienced, as it relates to the internal mind and body. Light, even in darkness, shines through.”
Vitale says he considers himself extremely lucky to have an art studio in Portland because it has increased his creativity with space to work, natural light and an “overall magical energy.”
In the warehouse space, Vitale bounces back and forth between the painting studio and the area that houses his skateboard brand, The Killing Floor. Skateboard culture is “a really unique, inspiring and creative community,” he writes.
Vitale says, “In my painting, I deconstruct and compartmentalize all the constant chaos that surrounds me. You will find organic shapes stacked, severed, compiled and ultimately archived."
“A piece is not finalized until I can find a sense of relief within it," writes Vitale. "Many times this entails layers and layers of overpainting, color changing, and shifting shapes until the space within the works finds its balance.”
