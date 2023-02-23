WENATCHEE — Stage Kids programs tend to fill up quickly and performance tickets go quickly, too. Registration for spring and summer classes and camps opens Feb. 28.

All 10 performances of the Stage Kids production of “Alice in Wonderland” sold out tickets more than a week in advance of the whimsical show. It will be performed at the Beacon Hill Grange in Wenatchee on Feb. 23-25 and March 2-4.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

