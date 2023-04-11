WENATCHEE — In a poignant moment with the Columbia Chorale’s 40th Anniversary Concert on Saturday, director Mike Hibbett will retire after 24 years conducting the choir.
“I’m passing the baton, literally,” Hibbett said.
The Columbia Chorale was organized in 1983 by Patsy Ford and Chris Jeffris as a group of 30 singers directed by Dick Lapo. Currently, there are 60 choir members.
Six charter members of the choir are still singing today, and other alumni have been invited back to sing the finale of “America the Beautiful” for the 40th Anniversary Concert, which is at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Miller St, Wenatchee. Tickets cost $10-$25 for general seating and are available online at numericapac.org.
A search committee has interviewed four local candidates for the director position, and they presented their recommendations to the Columbia Chorale board last week.
Hibbett will remain full-time with his business, Mike’s Piano Tuning & Repair.
“I don’t see any end to that in the future. It’s very busy, generates a full income, and that will continue,” he said.
He plans to look for different musical outlets, he said, “opportunities to plug in for short-term commitments rather than taking on a whole season.”
Hibbett earned a bachelor's in music education from Seattle Pacific University, a master's in music education from Wichita State University and a doctorate of musical arts in choral conducting from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Hibbett and his wife Terri Hibbett moved back to her hometown in Wenatchee when he took a one-year position at Wenatchee Valley College to conduct and teach music appreciation, theory and voice classes.
For the last concert of this season, Hibbett chose 16 pieces of music from the best of 40 years of the Columbia Chorale. Their genres include classical, folk, spirituals, Broadway, opera, choruses, Americana and contemporary music.
Hibbett said “my biggest desire is to see it continue to flourish and be healthy — on to their 50th in 10 years and still be a strong musical force in our community.”
