WENATCHEE – Columbia Chorale Director Mike Hibbett said his group will be “tapping into the nostalgic nature of this season” in a concert on Friday at Numerica Performing Arts Center.

For “A Christmas to Remember,” 55 singers and 19 instrumentalists received musical folders to learn the concert score, this fall.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?