WENATCHEE – Columbia Chorale Director Mike Hibbett said his group will be “tapping into the nostalgic nature of this season” in a concert on Friday at Numerica Performing Arts Center.
For “A Christmas to Remember,” 55 singers and 19 instrumentalists received musical folders to learn the concert score, this fall.
Hibbett, 67 of Wenatchee, said he knows the majority of musicians in the valley who own a piano through his business, Mike’s Piano Tuning and Repair.
“The number of piano teachers is dwindling a little bit, as are students from what I hear,” he said. Similarly, he said, “Church choirs are dying, so we provide a niche that a lot of folks like with a lot of traditional music.”
The Columbia Chorale was founded in 1983 with about 30 singers and grew to at least 75 singers after Hibbet was appointed director in 1999, he said.
“Since Covid, it (the number of singers) has been more in the upper 40s." Participants have rehearsed at the Wenatchee Valley College Music and Arts Center free of charge for decades, he said.
A 40th anniversary reunion concert will be on April 15.
“There will always be pockets of people everywhere that support classical music,” said Hibbett.
Organizers expect 300 to 400 people in the audience for their Friday concert, said Hibbett. They had already sold 200 tickets a week before the show.
A medley of carols called “Christmas Fantasia” includes songs, such as: “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Deck the Halls” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.” A seven-piece brass ensemble with timpani will also accompany “Joy to the World," during the hour-long show.
“We hope to evoke memories of past Christmases in the audience by singing familiar things and texts that talk about Christmases of old,” said Hibbett.
