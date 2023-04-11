WENATCHEE — Back for his third comedy show in Wenatchee, Jay Larson of Los Angeles is no stranger to the area, but said “strangers for me are the perfect people.”

He'll be on stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the Black Box Comedy Series by Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?