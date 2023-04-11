WENATCHEE — Back for his third comedy show in Wenatchee, Jay Larson of Los Angeles is no stranger to the area, but said “strangers for me are the perfect people.”
He'll be on stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the Black Box Comedy Series by Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.
Larson called The Wenatchee World from a taxi on his way to the airport in New York City, where he spent three days as a guest on five podcasts with one live show. This was to promote his April 19 release on YouTube, which was self-produced and shot in Austin, Texas, and his fourth album in 11 years.
His style of comedy is observational storytelling. Larson said he likes to put an imaginative twist on real moments to make them surreal. Subject matter is pretty personal.
"I've gotten married, had kids and gotten divorced. I've been through the whole cycle," he said.
Larson's stand-up also includes crowd work with the audience.
“I don’t ask what you do. I more ask ‘What do you sleep in?,’” he said.
Larson also directs, writes and produces in Los Angeles, where he said “comedy is really in a boom right now — popping up.” He said his big scheme is to get his own show, after selling a couple scripts that never got made.
On the Esquire television network, he hosted “Best Bars in America.”
“It was good for me, not great for my liver,” he said.
Larson’s podcast, “The CrabFeast,” was discontinued about four and a half years ago, but videos are available at www.facebook.com/TheCrabfeast. His comedy albums include 2011’s “Self Diagnoses,” 2016’s “Human Math,” and 2017’s “Me Being Me.”
