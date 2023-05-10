CHELAN — A stand-up comedian from Olympia — who used to fight fires based out of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Headquarters — is now metaphorically burning down the house with his comedy.
Rotten Apple brings Sam Miller to Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, for a stand-up comedy show at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $29.50-$44.50 online at rottenapplepresents.com.
Recently back from a 10-day tour to Seattle, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and California, Miller was recovering from bronchitis when he called The Wenatchee World last week.
“Overall, it was a success career-wise, but I maybe took it a little too hard,” he said.
As a married father of two, ages 9 and 12, some of Miller’s comedy is about family matters. He was home sick with his son, Oliver, who had eaten too many blueberries and puked the night before.
Oliver said his dad made jokes to create a fun place into a boring place, like before a real planned vacation to Legoland he invented and suggested "Bush Land," perhaps referring to bushes, instead.
For other jokes, Miller talks about being “real big” at 6 feet, 6 inches tall, and 350 pounds, which other people notice. But, he said, “To me, I’m just the right size for me.”
“A lot of my comedy deals with my past," he continued. "So, I’ve been clean and sober for 14 years. I used to get in a lot of trouble, spent a lot of time incarcerated and homeless."
“It’s strange I’m proud of this, but the last time I spent homeless I woke up in front of the Capitol Theatre (in Olympia) and then that’s where I recorded my album,” he said, titling it “Round Trip.” He has performed for group conventions, such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.
After eight years of performing comedy and two years full-time with stand-up, two of his online videos have hit 8 million and 3 million views on Facebook. That’s helped set up new tours to cities in Maine, Tennessee, Florida and Minnesota.
Miller also has a podcast called "The Tarp Report" with Jes Anderson.
Lynette Manning will also perform at the Rotten Apple set. See more online at sammillercomedy.com.
