Sam Miller comedian

Comedian Sam Miller and his friend's dog, Louie.

CHELAN — A stand-up comedian from Olympia — who used to fight fires based out of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Headquarters — is now metaphorically burning down the house with his comedy.

Rotten Apple brings Sam Miller to Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, for a stand-up comedy show at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $29.50-$44.50 online at rottenapplepresents.com.



