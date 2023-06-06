Matt Rife promotional image

TACOMA — Actor and stand-up comedian Matt Rife is taking a stop in Tacoma this July as part of his cross-country comedy tour lasting from the beginning of June to the end of the year. All of his shows through July are sold out, but third-party sites have tickets.

Rife, 27, is taking the stage at Tacoma's Pantages Theater at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. July 22 for his "Chipped Shoulder Tour." The social media star will be making an appearance for a show across the state in Spokane the next day, July 23.



