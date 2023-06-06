TACOMA — Actor and stand-up comedian Matt Rife is taking a stop in Tacoma this July as part of his cross-country comedy tour lasting from the beginning of June to the end of the year. All of his shows through July are sold out, but third-party sites have tickets.
Rife, 27, is taking the stage at Tacoma's Pantages Theater at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. July 22 for his "Chipped Shoulder Tour." The social media star will be making an appearance for a show across the state in Spokane the next day, July 23.
Reservations through Rife's official website and Ticketmaster are all sold out. Third-party sites such as Vividseats have available tickets priced between $250 up to roughly $1,000, depending on seating. The average cost of tickets is over $600.
Rife began doing standup at age 15, according to his official YouTube channel. He has two comedy specials, one in 2021 and the second in April 2023, available on the video-sharing platform. The comedian also does video blogging to document his world-wide travels to his audience of fans.
He currently has 14.2 million followers on TikTok and 3.8 million followers on Instagram.
