Jay Owenhouse, a legendary escape artists and one of the most acclaimed illusionists in history, is returning by popular demand for a special “Dare to Believe” performance on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Town Toyota Center.
Owenhouse, who has amazed millions on T.V. in “Masters of Illusions” and “Magic on the Edge”, welcomes you into his mysterious world of wonder and the impossible. You will experience a night of grand illusions with the most amazing magic in the world, Bengal tigers up close, dangerous escapes and inspiring storytelling.
If you have seen his show in Las Vegas or in Wenatchee, you know the evening will leave you breathless with a feeling of childhood wonder that “anything is possible!”
Owenhouse is the true authentic illusionist. Caught by the magic bug at 4 years old, Owenhouse first performed as a freshman in high school. Since then, in the spirit of “giving it away to keep it,” he’s invented magic effects and designed illusions not only for his show, but also for other magicians of world renown.
The “Dare to Believe” show in Wenatchee will feature a very special guest — Jaylah Young, Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Kittitas and Grant counties’ own Miss East Cascades 2019 — in an illusion like no other. The beautiful and talented Miss Young will accompany Owenhouse in one of the most daring illusions on stage. It is definitely a scene to keep your eyes open.
This is the famous Illusionist’s third appearance at the Town Toyota Center, but every show is different and full of the mystery for all ages to enjoy.
Jennifer Bushong is the Town Toyota Center’s vice president of marketing, sales and public relations.