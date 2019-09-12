Celebrate Museum Day’s Year of Music at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center’s Bacon, Bourbon, Bluegrass & Brews at 5 p.m. Sept. 21 at the museum.
The event features live music from Killdeer String Band and Chumlilies. Guests receive four tasting-pour tickets and two full-pour tokens.
The first 125 ticket holders will receive a commemorative tasting glass. Samples of bacon and pork appetizers from the Garden Grill and Bar are included in the ticket price, including pulled pork sliders with honey bourbon BBQ sauce and seared pork belly drizzled with hoisin bourbon gaze.
The cost is $45 for museum members and $55 for non-members. Tickets are available online at wenatcheevalleymuseum.org or by calling the museum at 888-6240. All proceeds benefit the museum. Thank you to our sponsors: The Wenatchee World, Swire Coca-Cola, Hilton Garden Inn, Pursuit Distilling, Eastside Distilling and Suspect.
In addition to the evening event, the museum will open its doors free of charge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to all Museum Day ticket holders as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day. This day is a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington D.C.-based museums.
Museum Day represents a nationwide commitment to access, equity and inclusion. This year, Museum Day celebrates the Smithsonian Year of Music. Music is not only a reflection of human creativity and innovation, but also a key method of communication and cross-cultural exchange and understanding.
Museum Day tickets are available for download at Smithsonian.com/museumday. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free general admission for two on Sept. 21. One ticket is permitted per email address. A list of participating museums can be found at Smithsonian.com/museumday/search.
Ashley Sinner is the outreach and public relations coordinator for the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. The nonprofit’s mission is to gather, engage and educate people to celebrate and preserve the history, arts, science and rich diversity of the region.