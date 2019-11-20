CASHMERE — Join Cashmere Community Concerts at 7 p.m. Saturday and be inspired by Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms.
The music from this vocally-driven duo stands out as subtle, powerful and compelling, soaking through to your bones. Their sound is elevated by Klauder’s distinctive and lyrical mandolin and grounded by Willms’ unwavering guitar as they perform original songs and tunes as well as their favorite picks from traditional and country repertoires.
With wonderful harmonies, strong mandolin and solid guitar playing, Klauder and Willms deliver a pure, honest and classic sound to audiences both regionally and internationally.
Caleb Klauder, mandolin/guitar/vocals
Caleb grew up on Orcas Island. He started playing and singing at 12. He moved to Oregon in 2002 and has contributed to a number of influential and successful groups, including The Foghorn Stringband, Pig Iron, Calobo and his own honky tonk band, the Caleb Klauder Country Band. Other collaborations include Dirk Powell and Riley Baugus, both live and in the studio and Jesse Lége and Joel Savoy to form the Cajun Country Revival, a honky tonk cajun country band.
Reeb Willms, guitar/vocals
Reeb was raised in Waterville by a family of wheat farmers. She grew up listening to her father and uncles, the Willms Brothers, singing country and traditional songs. Reeb began singing and playing guitar in her early 20s and quickly displayed a strong vocal style that is clearly her own. She is a respected and well-loved singer and joined the Foghorn Stringband in 2010. Her love for old-time fiddle tunes and old country songs roots her in a classic American musical style.
This music event is brought to you by Cashmere Community Concerts, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide live, affordable, high-quality entertainment to the Wenatchee Valley. A cover charge of $3 per person at the door will help to cover expenses. Refreshments are provided.
The musicians will be paid by a one-time hat pass. A suggested donation of $8 to $11 per person will be greatly appreciated. Enjoy great bluegrass music in an alcohol-free environment with concert seating.
The concert venue is at the Riverside Center, 201 Riverside Drive. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For information, go to cashmereconcerts.com or call 548-1230 or 421-0494.
Cindy Jackson is a member of the Cashmere Community Coffeehouse board of directors. Information about the Cashmere Community Concerts series also can be found at cashmereconcerts.com.