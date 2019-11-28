If You Go

What: Leavenworth Village Voices, a professionally directed community choir

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 13, and 19 and 1 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene, 111 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth

Tickets: $20 each or $50 for family of four (two adults and one more children). Advance tickets available via credit card at the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce (548-5807) or cash or check at the door. Children age 5 years and older are welcome to attend.