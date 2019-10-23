The creators of Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live are returning to the Numerica Performing Arts Center stage Friday and want to take your family on an all-new adventure — this time to the bottom of the ocean.
Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure is an immersive experience that invites you to jump in and explore unknown ocean depths where mysterious, prehistoric marine reptiles lived eons ago — and maybe live still today.
Erth shows are at the forefront of family entertainment, using actors, technology, puppets, science and imagination to create an amazing visual experience that connects audiences of all ages to the real science of paleontology.
Prehistoric Aquarium is an adventure that takes place at the bottom of the ocean; the audience experience is enriched via immersive techniques that make you feel as though you are sometimes swimming with the creatures in the tank while narrators guide you through your journey to discover the mysteries of the deep.
The Numerica PAC is delighted to host Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure for a very entertaining and educational evening. We are equally excited about the opportunity to offer the chance for students in our region to experience this event as well through our Every Kid at the PAC Program. This would not possible without the generous support of families and businesses in our community. Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure is brought to you by Van Doren Sales, Numerica Credit Union, Davis Furniture, Kelly and Mark Wavra, Michael Carlos and Cherry Creek Media.
Maribeth Brisky is a marketing assistant for the Numerica Performing Arts Center.