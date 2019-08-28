Linda Allen’s “Here’s to the Women!” tour, celebrating 100 years of women’s suffrage, will visit several North Central Regional Library branches next week.
The live, multi-media performance will feature original songs, stories and images commemorating the fight for the 19th Amendment that allowed women the right to vote.
Allen will perform at the following libraries:
- Chelan Public Library, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5
- Entiat Public Library, 3 p.m. Sept. 5
- Grand Coulee Public Library, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6
- Pateros Public Library, 1 p.m. Sept. 7
- Republic Public Library, 1 p.m. Sept. 8
Allen is a songwriter, performer and educator who has been a voice for women since the late 1960s through songs, concerts and workshops. She has done research and presentations for the Washington Women’s Heritage Project, Women’s History Consortium, Humanities Commission, Washington Centennial Commission and numerous museums, schools, libraries and other venues. She has produced 12 CDs of original songs and has toured throughout Washington and beyond.
In 2010, she was inducted into the Northwest Women’s Hall of Fame.
Michelle McNeil is communications manager for North Central Regional Library, which operates 30 community libraries in five counties, as well as mail order and bookmobile services.