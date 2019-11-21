LEAVENWORTH — Learn about Cascade Wolverine Project’s support of wolverine recovery in the North Cascades from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in Wenatchee River Institute’s Red Barn, 347 Division St.
Many biologists seek to answer questions about wolverine ecology in the Cascades, such as this elusive mountain carnivore’s population distribution, abundance and habitat. However, the intrepid Gulo gulo is notoriously difficult to study due to the remote and rugged terrain it inhabits. Blending science, alpine recreation, conservation, storytelling and stewardship, CWP works to collect highly sought data by engaging those in the Pacific Northwest who share the mountains with wildlife.
During the event, CWP project manager, field biologist and mountain guide Stephanie Williams will share her knowledge about wolverine ecology and conservation, as well as current research and citizen science among the winter recreation community — particularly backcountry skiers and climbers. Now beginning its third season of winter fieldwork, CWP is a grassroots effort based in the Methow Valley. For more information, visit cascadeswolverineproject.org/.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for community social and no-host refreshments. The presentation begins at 7 p.m.
The evening will also include a raffle of an 8x10 ready-to-hang print by photographer, wildlife tracker and field biologist David Moskowitz. The photograph features Stella the wolverine, who calls Early Winters Creek near Washington Pass her home. Raffle proceeds benefit CWP.
Tricia Cook is the administration and communications manager for the Wenatchee River Institute.