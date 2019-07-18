Leavenworth Summer Theater is thrilled to be producing one of the greatest musicals of all time, “Hello Dolly!”
It will be performed outdoors, under the stars, at the Hatchery Stage from July 17 to Aug. 30.
This delightful musical and the Barbara Streisand movie it inspired have enchanted audiences for more than 60 years.
Based on Thornton Wilder’s novel, “The Matchmaker,” the show follows the irrepressible Dolly Levi as she orchestrates life, adventure, and even love for her friends – finding and reclaiming her own life along the way. A parade, an elegant day out on the town, and everything culminates in a jaw-dropping dance at the swankiest restaurant in town — “Hello, Dolly!” is musical theater at its absolute finest.
The titular role of Dolly Levi is being brought to life by the fabulous Dorothy Rosenthal Pierce, a Seattle-based actress with long-lasting ties to both the role as well as LST.
Pierce actually performed the role of Dolly more than 20 years ago in Coeur d’Alene with the founders of LST, John and Susan Wagner. It is truly amazing how that relationship is coming full circle now with another production of this beautiful show here in Leavenworth.
Other cast members include John Mausser as Horace Vandergelder, Christopher Puckett and Stephanie Etherington as the elegant couple Cornelius Hackl and Irene Molloy, and Maddy and Mason Atwood as best pals Minnie Fay and Barnaby Tucker.
Visit the LST website, leavenworthsummertheater.org, for information and tickets to “Hello, Dolly!” as well as our other two summer shows, “The Sound of Music” and “The Pirates of Penzance.”
Phil Lacey is the executive director of Leavenworth Summer Theater.