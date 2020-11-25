“Raising Our Voice: Empowering Women,” the current exhibit at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, offers an education in Women’s Suffrage.
The exhibit includes a timeline on voting history in the United States, the 90th Anniversary art show of Women Painters of Washington, a Shoup Voting Machine from the museum’s collection and a tribute to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
This exhibition is rooted in history and is a celebration of the female voice.
In the decades following gaining the right to vote, women continued to band together in their endeavor for equality. The history of the group Women Painters of Washington is one example of such an endeavor.
In 1929, a group of male artists joined together but women were prohibited from participating. A year later, six women artists helped form Women Painters of Washington with the idea of working to overcome the limitations they faced as female artists and to stimulate artistic growth through fellowship.
Their goal was to empower professional women artists to create, exhibit and market their work while fostering art appreciation in their communities.
Since its founding, more than 1,000 women have become members. The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center is home to a mural by one of those distinguished members, Peggy Strong.
Strong, a Tacoma artist and Women Painters of Washington member, beat out other, better-known competitors to install a large-scale mural in, what was then, the Wenatchee Post Office. She was only 25 years old in 1939 when she painted “The Saga of Wenatchee.”
Strong’s story is one of resilience and empowerment. Already a recognized artist, she had been on her way to study art in Europe in 1933 when an auto accident left her paralyzed from the waist down.
To paint the large scale mural, her father, a civil engineer, devised a self-operated lift to raise her wheelchair so she could complete the job. “The Saga of Wenatchee” has six large panels and focuses on pioneers, logging, ranching, orchards and other signs of economic hope.
It is an example of the Regionalist art movement, which sought to capture the ambiance and the character of local residents.
One hundred years have passed since women gained the right to vote and, as we have seen in recent years, women across the country and around the world continue to join together to raise their voices to advocate for gender equality and women’s economic and political empowerment.
“It turned into a celebration of the female voice in more ways than one,” said Kasey Koski, curator of exhibits. “With collaboration from NCW Libraries volunteer Diane Mckenzie, there are reading lists available to expand the female voice and keep people entertained with new reading through the winter months. There are also lists of music and podcasts for additional entertainment — all available both in-person and through the virtual exhibit.”
The Women Painters of Washington art show includes art available for purchase. Thirty percent of sales proceeds go to support the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.
While making an appointment to fully experience the gallery in person is recommended, the museum is also offering a virtual tour of the exhibit available at wwrld.us/RaisingOurVoice.
Ashley Sinner is the outreach and public relations coordinator at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.