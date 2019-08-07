Sixteen artists from Washington, Idaho and Montana have been invited to display their art in mediums from wood carving and metal work to oil, watercolor and multi-media paintings this week at the 39th Annual Western and Native Art Show in Omak.
The event, free and open to the public, is sponsored by the Okanogan County Artists Association and runs in conjunction with the Omak Stampede festivities. The show is housed in the air conditioned Elks Building, 110 S. Ash St., Omak. It will be open Thursday through Sunday. Parking is available.
New this year is a Sinkietqu Okanogan Basketweavers Association booth. The association’s members are from the Colville Reservation. They will show and sell handmade, traditional and contemporary Northwest baskets.
The Okanogan County Artists Association booth will highlight the work of the local group, with a panel of $15 “mini” 6-by-6-inch paintings for sale, along with more traditional art.
An artist’s reception is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, with a live auction at 2:30 p.m.
British Columbia wildlife artist George Traicheff will serve as auctioneer.
Awards and prizes will be given in categories including Best of Show, Best Native American, Best Local Heritage, Best Western, 2020 poster award and the People’s Choice award.
The poster award-winning piece will be featured on next year’s show poster.
This year’s poster, “Appaloosa in Time,” was painted by Native American artist Georgia Tongel of Omak. Her work has won many awards and been shown all over the world.
Karyl Hubbard is publicity officer for the Okanogan County Artists Association.