86th Annual Omak Stampede

The 86th Annual Omak Stampede is Aug. 8-11 at the Omak Eastside Park and Stampede Arena, grounds, 421 Stampede Drive E, Omak.

The weekend of western entertainment starts with the ride-in on Thursday and ends with the running of the World Famous Suicide Race on Sunday. In between are four rodeo shows, a carnival, Wrangler Kids Night, Indian Encampment and Pow Wow, Western and Native Arts Show, dances, vendors, a company store, a grand parade and gospel music.

For ticket information and event listings, go to omakstampede.org.