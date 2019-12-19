LEAVENWORTH — On Jan. 24, the evening begins in Wenatchee River Institute’s domed planetarium.
Travel through space and time by visiting the stars from season to season, rewinding and fast-forwarding, as well as viewing the stars as they appear real time in the night sky above.
Then travel outdoors through the soft moonlight on a guided snowshoe stroll, identifying the winter constellations viewed earlier from the planetarium.
“After leaving the planetarium you will have a more global sense of place, a better perspective of where we are in the galaxy, and that everything is constantly in motion,” said WRI’s planetarium expert and youth programs manager Will Crowley.
Snowshoes are provided and all ages are welcome.
This is a unique opportunity to take a virtual tour of the solar system and beyond, learning about our sun, moon and stars, and travel to distant planets with the traveling planetarium.
Local naturalists will lead the group of up to 16 on a guided snowshoe stroll under a starry sky (fingers crossed clouds will be absent), with ambient light highlighting the meandering Wenatchee River and majestic Wedge Mountain.
“My favorite thing about introducing people to the planetarium (and night sky snowshoeing) is all of the ‘oooohs’ and ‘ahhhs!’” Crowley said.
The planetarium portion begins at 5 p.m. at WRI’s Red Barn, 347 Division St. in Leavenworth.
Participants should be prepared for cold, nighttime temperatures for the snowshoe stroll that follows. The event wraps up by about 7:30 p.m., with hot cocoa at the ready as a warm up.
Cost is $22 for WRI-members and $28 for non-members.
For information, contact Rachel Bishop at (509) 548-0181 x5 or rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, or visit wwrld.us/2Pzu4m1.
Tricia Cook is the administration and communications manager for the Wenatchee River Institute.