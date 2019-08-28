If You Go

What: The Science and Art of Wildlife Tracking with Wenatchee River Institute and Marcus Reynerson

When: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and 22

Where: Meet by 9 a.m. at the WRI campus, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, to travel via WRI Otter Van and carpool.

Cost: $150 for Wenatchee River Institute members; $175 for nonmembers. Course size limited to 16 participants. Go to wenatcheeriverinstitute.org to register.

What to bring: Dress for changing weather and pack water, lunch and snacks.

Questions: Call Rachel Bishop at 548-0181 or email rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.