GEORGE — Fans flock to the Gorge Amphitheatre for another year of concerts and camping. These currently scheduled shows from May-September 2023 include returning festival favorites Watershed Festival and Above & Beyond, as well as the regular stop by Dave Matthews Band for Labor Day weekend. The Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George, does have camping sites available for some shows at an additional cost. Ticket prices are subject to change by the host and do not include booking fees and incidental charges, while some ticket prices are only valid if purchased in pairs or groups. More information is online at gorgeamphitheatre.com.
May 2023
May 27 & 28
Illenium plays a mix of pounding bass hits and acoustic ballads.
$138-$626 tickets with two-day passes available.
June 2023
June 9 &10
Brandi Carlile rocks with "Echoes through the Canyon," and Joni Mitchell joins on day two.
$56-$5,376 tickets with two-day passes available.
June 11
The Highwomen and Tanya Tucker play a third day of "Echoes through the Canyon" as a Grammy-winning country supergroup, and a legendary singer-songwriter.
$73-$1,688 tickets.
June 17 & 18
Beyond Wonderland is an electronic dance music festival.
$385-$1,847 tickets with two-day passes available.
July 2023
July 7 & 8
Dead & Company is a spin-off band with John Mayer and original members of Grateful Dead who play hits and originals.
$263-$4,982 tickets with two-day passes available.
July 21-23
Above & Beyond is a house/trance music trio showcasing an electronic dance music spectacle called the Group Weekender.
$284-$658 tickets with three-day passes available.
August 2023
Aug. 4-6
Watershed Festival is the state's largest country music event with Keith Urban, Luke Bryan and Cody Johnson headlining.
$456-$5,665 tickets with three-day passes available.
September 2023
Sept. 1-3
Dave Matthews Band plays from 25 years of music with impromptu jams.
$77-$5,476 tickets with three-day passes available.
Sept. 8
The Lumineers and James Bay play folk-rock with warm music and mellow jamming.
$83-$3,020 tickets.
Sept. 9-10
Eric Church, Jelly Roll and Hailey Whitters take the stage on The Outsiders revival tour.
$83-$3,020 tickets.
Note: Additional shows are scheduled throughout the year and this list only reflects what is currently scheduled and made public.
