The Gorge amphitheatre

The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington. 

GEORGE — Fans flock to the Gorge Amphitheatre for another year of concerts and camping. These currently scheduled shows from May-September 2023 include returning festival favorites Watershed Festival and Above & Beyond, as well as the regular stop by Dave Matthews Band for Labor Day weekend. The Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George, does have camping sites available for some shows at an additional cost. Ticket prices are subject to change by the host and do not include booking fees and incidental charges, while some ticket prices are only valid if purchased in pairs or groups. More information is online at gorgeamphitheatre.com.

May 2023



