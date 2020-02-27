WENATCHEE — RLS Productions LLC has announced the lineup for this summer's Concerts in the Gardens series at Ohme Gardens.
Concerts are every Thursday in July and begin at 6:30 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and beer and wine will be available for purchase.
The lineup:
- Third Stage, A Boston Tribute Band on July 2
- Fastlane, A celebration of the Eagles on July 9
- Non Jovi, A Bon Jovi Tribute, July 16
- Whiskey River, A Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band on July 23
- Borrowed Time, A Tribute to the Music of Styx on July 30
All guests must check in at the main front gate before admittance to the event.
No outside food, drink or seating with the exception of special needs wheelchairs are allowed inside.
A portion of the proceeds go toward a scholarship fund for the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation.
For information or to purchase tickets visit rlstickets.com.
— Cala Flamond, World staff