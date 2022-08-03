Purchase Access

It’s been exactly half a century since the musical “Pippin” by award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz and director Bob Fosse made magic on Broadway, and it remains a timeless story of one young man seeking an extraordinary life. A contemporary “Pippin” is on stage for Hot August Nights beginning Thursday at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

Performances are scheduled for two weekends, this Thursday through Saturday and Aug. 9-13. Tickets can be purchased for $29-$69 online at numericapac.org or at the PAC box office.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

