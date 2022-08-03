Actors rehearse the opening dance number of "Pippin" at the Numerica Performing Arts Center on Monday night. The Hot August Nights production begins Thursday night and continues through Aug. 13. For show times and ticket information, visit numericapac.org.
It’s been exactly half a century since the musical “Pippin” by award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz and director Bob Fosse made magic on Broadway, and it remains a timeless story of one young man seeking an extraordinary life. A contemporary “Pippin” is on stage for Hot August Nights beginning Thursday at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.
Performances are scheduled for two weekends, this Thursday through Saturday and Aug. 9-13. Tickets can be purchased for $29-$69 online at numericapac.org or at the PAC box office.
In director Jaime Donegan’s production, the audience swaps places with the troupe of players by sitting onstage, facing a platform stage built to extend over the floor seats with a curtain. In a show known for breaking the fourth wall with direct address to the audience and reference to the play within the play, Donegan says “we break the ceiling, the floor ... ”
This robust ensemble of 13 actors plus eight in the Guardians of Splendor vocal ensemble introduce the play’s intriguing journey in the song “Magic to Do” with the promise to warm hearts with humor, romance, sex, illusion and battles ahead.
Backstage at the PAC last month, as show preparations were being made, choreographer Bethany Christine Elkin entered the green room in search of a sash to hold a sword-like object. She has also choreographed dance for “Chicago” and “La Cage aux Folles.”
This show’s style is not strictly Fosse's movement of sultry hip rolls and snapping fingers with an arrogant attitude! Nor does it promise all the tricks of Cirque du Soleil, as did the 2013 Tony award-winning revival of "Pippin." But Elkin did notably learn the iconic Manson Trio jazz dance routine at age 13 from Fosse’s muse Ann Reinking herself (see wwrld.us/AnnReinking). Elkin creates movement for the stage in this mysterious manner: “I sit in a dark room and play.”
Back to the sword prop, Donegan says “it might be a sword,” with an imaginative shrug of his expressive arms. Actor Anthony Ieradi eagerly suggests a piece of voluminous silver material on the counter which has already been promised to his battle costume as Pippin the Prince — son of Charlemagne (John Ryan) and stepmother Fastrada (Tracy Trotter), grandson of Berthe (Matthew Pippin), lover of Catherine (Ainsley Shearer).
Ieradi, a professional actor and videographer from New York, calls Pippin a dream role and says the story is “incredibly relatable. This is all just life, what we all go through, technically what I’m going through: what is everyone going to do with the rest of their lives?” Donegan says bringing in professional actors for Hot August Nights raises the bar for the whole cast.
Christina Jane Capehart is here from Tampa, Florida, for the role of Leading Player. Her resume boasts over 10 major musicals, plus cabarets, concerts and work as a pole-dance instructor. She previously performed in "Hands on a Hardbody" for Hot August Nights.
The music in “Pippin” has been recorded by greats such as The Jackson Five, Diana Ross, Johnny Mathis, The Supremes and more. Composer Schwartz is the songwriter of the mega-hit musicals “Wicked” and “Godspell,” and lyricist for Disney films including "Prince of Egypt," "Pocahontas," "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" and "Enchanted."
Schwartz is also “a really, really good friend of mine,” says Donegan, who has seen maybe 20 productions of “Pippin” and confidently promises “you could watch 1,000 productions of this show and never see one that is anything like what we are doing.”
Schwartz sent a video to the cast after the "Pippin" production was postponed in 2020, along with many other theater's programming due to COVID restrictions. He has visited the Wenatchee Valley before and bottled wine with Donegan, who also works at an area winery.
Donegan is also the show’s costumer, with a wardrobe known most for his company’s spectacular tours of Follies variety shows in 38 states. For “Pippin,” his approach is to stock a rack and let everyone in the cast pick their own costumes to be stylistically similar but individual.
In the Tony Award-winning 2013 revival production of "Pippin," a spectacular circus ensemble welcomed audiences to the magic of the stage with the promise of an unforgettable climax, and then surrounded the protagonist in his quest for a fulfilling life with every big-top trick in the book.
The Seattle Times described Fosse’s 1972 original as more “surreal and sardonic, with a leering chorus in stark whiteface makeup” and his signature angular "Take It Easy" moves.
The Hot August Nights production will focus on story. After two years of postponement, the cast’s enthusiasm to return as actors to their corner of the sky on a meta-theatrical stage is glorious.
