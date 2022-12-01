WENATCHEE — A pop-up “night market” will appear on the sidewalks and in some parking spaces near Norwood Wine Bar, 23 S. Wenatchee Ave., on Saturday from 5:30-9 p.m.
A stage will be set up at the entrance to the Morris Building with the band Welcome Strangers playing while 15 vendors sell their wares.
It’s an idea based on events that Suzanna Walker, an upcycled clothing seller, had previously held in the Alberta neighborhood of Portland, Oregon. “This place on the Ave. is a magical location,” she said.
Walker organized the event with Josh Thaut of Norwood, and she said, “We hope it grows and grows and grows.”
Before the Night Market event, but still on Saturday, the Wenatchee Downtown Association will present a “Downtown Cookie Stroll” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning in person at La Vie En Coffee Bar & Bakery, 35 S. Wenatchee Ave., where guests can pick up maps to shops offering pre-packaged cookies.
WDA also hosts a public Christmas tree lighting at the Numerica Performing Arts Center plaza at 4 p.m., 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.
Vendors for the night market include Lady Luck Studio, Lost Highways Silver and Stone, Stupid Stitch, Garden Vintage, Mythos Leather, Darkest Moon Jewelry, along with art by Tim Andrews from Ole Soul Tattoos, Ron Evans and Samantha Hardy.
