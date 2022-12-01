image0 (2).jpeg

Norwood Wine Bar is in the Morris Building, which is on the city's register of historic places.

WENATCHEE — A pop-up “night market” will appear on the sidewalks and in some parking spaces near Norwood Wine Bar, 23 S. Wenatchee Ave., on Saturday from 5:30-9 p.m.

A stage will be set up at the entrance to the Morris Building with the band Welcome Strangers playing while 15 vendors sell their wares.



