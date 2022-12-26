New Year's Eve is on Saturday night. Whether you like to celebrate out with live music, special dinner menus or champagne toasts, here are local events to ring in 2023.
Friday
- 1-3 p.m. at Wenatchee River Institute at Barn Beach Reserve, 347 Division St., Leavenworth — beginner-level "Snowshoe Strolls" for $10 with online registration.
- 6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan — Isaac Olson, live music.
- 7 p.m. at Sagecliffe Resort and Spa, 344 Silica Road NW, Quincy — Nic Allen, live music.
- 8-10:30 p.m. at Hard Hat Winery Tasting Room, 1 Fifth St. Suite 160, Wenatchee — "Christmas Carol-oke."
Saturday
- 1-4 p.m. at Rio Vista Wines, 24415 Highway 97, Chelan — New Year’s "Winter Annual Sledding Party."
- 3 p.m. at Ancestry Cellars, 50 Wapato Way, Suite B, Manson — New Year’s Eve "Party Pre-Funk" with live music by Mac Potts.
- 3-6 p.m. at Alta Cellars, 135 Wapato Way, Manson — Whiskey Trail plays live music.
- 5 p.m. at Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee — Wenatchee Wild Hockey with prizes for New Year’s Eve.
- 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Campbell’s Resort on Lake Chelan, 104 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan — "Celebrate New Year’s Event" at Campbell’s with special dinner menu and late-night burger shack at the Pub and Veranda until midnight toast. Dan Quigley plays live music.
- 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Sagecliffe Resort and Spa, 344 Silica Road NW, Quincy — New Year’s Eve special five-course Champagne menus. Live music by Chris Anderson at 8 p.m. and midnight toast with paper lanterns.
- 6-9 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee — New Year’s Eve dance featuring Double Deal. Tickets $10 at door.
- 6:30 p.m. at Vin du Lac Winery and Bistro, 105 Hwy 150, Chelan — New Year’s Eve celebration with five-course wine-paired dinner and live music, plus fireworks. Tickets for $155 online at chelanwine.vinesos.com/new-years-eve-dinner
- 7-11:55 p.m. at Siren Song Wines, 635 South Lakeshore Road, Chelan — "Black and White Ball" New Year’s Eve party; $175 ticket with four-course meal and live music by Ellensburg Big Band.
- 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort, 7500 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee — "Mountain Music Series" with DJ Mabee and Dynamite Supreme. All ages until 10 p.m., then cover charge of $20 includes a drink. Countdowns at 9 p.m. and midnight.
- 9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee — Taste of Whisky, music and dancing.
- 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino, 455 Wapato Lake Road, Manson — New Year’s Eve celebration with live music by Brohamm. Free event open to ages 21 and up.