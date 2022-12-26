New Year's Eve is on Saturday night. Whether you like to celebrate out with live music, special dinner menus or champagne toasts, here are local events to ring in 2023.

Friday



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?