CHELAN — Musician Chris Ward remembers the famous saddle bronc rider Deb Copenhaver telling him to “never look a gift horse in the mouth.” It’s how he looks at music.
“I was given a gift and I’m just going to keep playing it,” Ward said.
Seen wearing a cowboy hat, writing and playing country music comes naturally to Ward, who was involved in the Nashville music scene in the ‘90s. He released a self-titled album in 1996 with Giant/Warner Bros. Records.
He plays a mix of original songwriting and covers of hit country songs at various venues, including a semi-regular Thursday night dinner show at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery in the venue’s restored train station.
“I play these outside venues — it’s so fun! I’m literally all alone on a stage, looking at the Columbia River, mountains, valleys. It’s pretty darn good and I get paid for it,” Ward said.
Some of his cover songs include music by George Strait, Creedence Clearwater Revival, the Beatles and James Taylor. His biggest original songs are titled “Fall Reaching” and “When You Get to Be You.”
Ward has had a home in Peshastin for 16 years and retired from law enforcement on the west side to live in Chelan County full time four years ago to “just do music, which is great,” he said.
As a cowboy, he used to ride bulls at the rodeo for the social aspect of it and has raised horses.
“Now all my kids are gone, so I don’t have horses anymore, but I can saddle up with the best of them,” Ward said. “I am having a blast, I got to tell you. I’m really living a really good life. I can’t complain."
His next live performances are at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee, 6-9 p.m. Thursday; and at Rock Fest at the Rock Island Golf Course, 314 Saunders Ave., Rock Island, 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
"It's just me, just me and my little guitar, just trying to make people happy," Ward said.
