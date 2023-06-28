230629-go-ChrisWard01.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Chris Ward plays a song by George Strait for customers at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery in mid-August 2022.

CHELAN — Musician Chris Ward remembers the famous saddle bronc rider Deb Copenhaver telling him to “never look a gift horse in the mouth.” It’s how he looks at music.

“I was given a gift and I’m just going to keep playing it,” Ward said.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?