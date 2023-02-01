Ian Jones

Ian Jones performed songs with acoustic guitar and harmonica at The High Dive in Seattle. A description on his Facebook page says his country music style is "melody-based" and "old school."

SEATTLE — Country musician Ian Jones is packing his guitar into a tour van for a five-week radio tour around the country, but before that, he stops at two venues in the Wenatchee Valley this weekend.

On Friday at 4 p.m. he'll play Gooseridge Estate Winery, 920 Front St B3, Leavenworth. On Saturday at 6 p.m., he'll be live at The Cider Mill, 5420 Woodring Canyon Rd, Cashmere.



