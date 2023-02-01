SEATTLE — Country musician Ian Jones is packing his guitar into a tour van for a five-week radio tour around the country, but before that, he stops at two venues in the Wenatchee Valley this weekend.
On Friday at 4 p.m. he'll play Gooseridge Estate Winery, 920 Front St B3, Leavenworth. On Saturday at 6 p.m., he'll be live at The Cider Mill, 5420 Woodring Canyon Rd, Cashmere.
Born in Tacoma and based in Seattle, Jones, 52, said the reception for his solo performances of “outlaw country music” goes over better in places like North Central Washington, Texas and Tennessee, as opposed to Seattle, “with punk rock and hair metal and tech stuff going on.”
On the business side, he said rent is so expensive for Seattle-based venues that they might only pay $100 for a packed house. In contrast, he said that playing wineries, distilleries and breweries out of town can earn a solo musician $300 from contract and $200 in tips.
Jones’ latest album is titled “Results Not Typical” because of the unusually short time it took to record it live with musicians at a studio in Ojai, California with producer Jesse Stevenburg — only two days.
Jones calls the recording process “an homage to the '60s” before all the technology changed the music industry.
He said: “Now everyone has Pro Tools (software) in their bedroom and can do 600 tracks. This album has no autocorrect, no click track. This is how it is. It captured a certain amount of soul on tape, and you can hear it.”
His goal is to write the next record on the road while completing the radio tour, which is to be released in 2024.
Jones’ solo debut EP from 2021 is titled “The Evergreens,” with six songs. Sample tracks are available at ianjonesmusic.com.
