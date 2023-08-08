KENNEWICK — Dwight Yoakam is bringing the sound of guitars, Cadillacs and hillbilly music to the Tri-Cities this fall.
The Kentucky-born country rocker will play the Toyota Center in Kennewick, Wash., alongside The Mavericks on Oct. 19.
General public tickets start at $45 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11.
Yoakam is a 21-time nominated, Grammy Award-winning artist who has sold more than 25 million records. His brand of honky tonk, bluegrass and country swoon earned him immediate breakout success in the 1980s.
Nearly 40 of Yoakam's singles have landed on Billboard, with 14 peaking in the Top 10. He's the recipient of several music awards and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019.
He's best known for songs including "Guitars, Cadillacs," "Fast as You," and "Suspicious Minds."
His most recent album, "Swimmin' Pools, Movie Stars...," was released in 2016 and hones in on bluegrass roots. It also includes a unique banjo-backed cover of Prince's "Purple Rain."
"I hope we did justice to the legacy of that genre and kept the spirit of reckless abandon," Yoakam said in a bio written for the album. "When you look back on the '30s and '40s, the bluegrassers were considered the wild men in music — bluegrass was rock and roll before there was such an animal. Hopefully we have that spirit in this."
The Mavericks is a country music group who hit their stride with 1994's album, "What a Crying Shame." The group plays with a rich fusion of rock, pop and Latin influences.
