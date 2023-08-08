KENNEWICK — Dwight Yoakam is bringing the sound of guitars, Cadillacs and hillbilly music to the Tri-Cities this fall.

The Kentucky-born country rocker will play the Toyota Center in Kennewick, Wash., alongside The Mavericks on Oct. 19.



___ (c)2023 Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) Visit Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) at www.tri-cityherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

